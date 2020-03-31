Archdiocese of Dubuque cancels all Holy Week, Easter services due to COVID-19

Holy Week and Easter services throughout the Archdiocese of Dubuque are canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The President extended the restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic at least until the end of April 2020, in an attempt to slow down the spread of the disease and to reduce the number of people who get sick from it, so as not to overwhelm hospitals," Archbishop Michael Jackels said in a statement.

The archbishop said Masses would be provided via livestream for Holy Week and Easter.

Earlier in the month, the archbishop announced all public celebrations of Holy Mass are canceled in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All Catholics in the Archdiocese of Dubuque are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

All in-person gatherings in the Archdiocese of Dubuque of more than 10 people are canceled.