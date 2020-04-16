CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Snowfall continues mainly south into the overnight hours. This will leave a blanket of 2-5” across southern Iowa. Travel impacts will be minimal farther north as the snow ends early on Friday morning. The sky clears on Friday with highs generally in the 40s. Our bright spot to look forward to is the weekend with highs jumping to near 60 with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Have a good night and stay healthy!
April snow brings May flowers
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Thu 3:25 PM, Apr 16, 2020