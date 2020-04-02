April showers through Friday

The best chance for rain arrives on Friday as a cold front pushes across the state. Ahead of the front tonight, a few scattered showers are possible. We also see a stronger southeast wind continue into Friday keeping overnights lows near 50. Showers are likely on Friday as the cold front pushes east. Behind the front, northwest winds will drop the temperatures so highs will be established early in the day. The weekend looks pretty good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s Saturday, near 60 on Sunday. Have a good night and stay healthy!