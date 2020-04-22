April precipitation has been below normal

Rainfall has been one to two inches below normal across Iowa and parts of the Midwest so far this month. This is the time of year when we typically start to see more rainfall. That doesn't necessarily mean more days with rain; instead, when it does rain, more of it falls.

Through early Wednesday evening, Cedar Rapids' monthly precipitation was 0.88", which was 1.24" below normal. Dubuque's was 1.27", 1.33" below normal. In Iowa City, it was 1.18"; that was 1.13" below normal. Finally, Waterloo had gotten 1.17", which was 1.40" below normal.

Areas of showers and thunderstorms moving across the area after the early evening climate report came in will add to the monthly precipitation, however. Additional showers are likely Friday and possibly Saturday, although amounts from that look relatively light.