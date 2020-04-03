April is usually reliable for rain

April is known as a wetter month, especially when compared to March. Average rainfall for the month is a little over three inches in Cedar Rapids, up about 50% compared to what March offers.

Over the past 50 years, the wettest April on record occurred in 2013 when 8.55” of rain fell. In contrast, the driest April occurred in 2018 when only 0.43” of rain fell.

Recent trends point toward April routinely bringing at least three inches of rain. Of the past 15 years, 13 of them have exceeded three inches.