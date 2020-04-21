April has been a windy month

Has it felt to you that it’s been windy quite often this month? You’d be right, if so! April is usually the windiest month of the year in eastern Iowa, as we’ve discussed a few different times before.

So far this month, there’s been four days with gusts over 45 mph at the Eastern Iowa Airport. Even more impressive, none of those were thunderstorm-related! The highest gust this month occurred on April 9th, topping out at a whopping 60 mph.

Most days have reported wind gusts between 22 and 34 mph along with sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph.

We’ve only had one day where the wind didn’t gust to at least 20 mph, which happened on April 16th.