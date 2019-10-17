April flooding to cost Davenport $3.5 million

Record flooding is expected to cost the City of Davenport about $3.5 million. The Mississippi River flooded its downtown after cresting at about 22 feet in April.

View from the upper level of a building as water inundates areas near 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport on April 30, 2019 (Credit: ABC/Twitter @2dorks)

Public works officials said that total includes the cost of clean up and flood-fighting efforts, but it does not take into account the damage to businesses, according to WQAD. It includes the cost of labor and overtime.

More repairs are still needed. The city puts about $600,000 a year in a flood fund reserve. With that money now already spent, the two candidates running for Davenport mayor hope to grow the reserve and they say it's time to find a way to tackle flooding long term.

"If we all agree, and I do kind of tend to agree with it, that this is going to happen more often then we need to put more money in it," candidate Mike Matson told WQAD.

"Staff has a good handle on the flood But we, of course, need a permanent updated flood plan moving forward and that's going to take longer," said candidate Rita Rawson.

Leaders say they hope FEMA can reimburse some of the costs. They plan to submit their final numbers to the agency by the end of this year.