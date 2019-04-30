April Student of the Month: Jaxon Mullinnix

A Lone Tree High School senior says he's not a traditional FFA Student. Even still, he says the knowledge he's gained through Future Farmers of America will help him throughout his life.

“The pinnacle of my high school experience with National FFA,” Jaxon Mullinnix said.

Jaxon is the chapter president at his school. Mullinnix also served as a district officer and a national delegate. Through this, he's had a chance to do public speaking and learn about agriculture technology and business.

"I wouldn't say I'm a traditional FFA student as some picture it as like cows, sows and plows and that's not what it is."

He's traveled a lot with FFA, including going out of the country. Last summer he studied carbon emissions in Costa Rica.

"I traveled to an island and did a multi-varied analysis of that island and carbon emissions there,” Mullinnix said. "The environment is a contentious subject. FFA has given me opportunities to explore that."

As a 4.0 student, he plans to use this knowledge in the future. And at graduation, he'll earn more than just a high school diploma.

"When I walk across the stage next month I'll get my associates degree from Kirkwood, as well,” Mullinnix said.

He said this community led to his success and he's ready to see where it takes him, after high school.

"A lot of growing up in a school is the social aspect of living in a tight-knit community so I learned a lesson I should not strive for attention and strive for respect. I think a lot of what I've done is based off of that,” Mullinnix said.