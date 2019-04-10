April Student of the Month: Jaxon Mullinnix

It's time for the April winner for Student of the Month, sponsored by Hills Bank and Trust.

The winner is Jaxon Mullinnix, a Senior at Lone Tree.

Jaxon’s teachers describe him as self-driven, hardworking and resourceful with a 4.0 GPA. He’ll earn 60 college credits and an associate’s degree before graduating high school.

He won the Hills Bank Outstanding Youth Scholar for the region this year that allowed him to be part of the National Council. J

Jaxon is part of the Student Leadership Team and sits in on school board meetings, too, to speak for the student body.

He is chapter president of FFA, vice president of the National Honor Society and plays on the golf team. Jaxon has also organized meal packing efforts and worked as an international intern for the World Food Prize.

Look for his story later this month.