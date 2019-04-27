April 27th Rain/Snow Reports

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snowfall Reports:
Lancaster: 5.1"
Dubuque: 5.0"
Nora: 5.0"
Waukon: 4.0"
Calmar: 4.0"
North Washington: 4.0"
Platteville: 3.5"
Postville: 3.5"
Guttenberg: 3.0"
Fayette: 3.0"
West Union: 3.0"
Monona: 3.0"
Lawler: 3.0"
Hopkinton: 2.5"
Stanley: 2.5"
Cascade: 2.5"
Cresco: 2.0"
Waverly: 1.5"
Wadena: 1.5"
Official Airport Rainfall Amounts
Cedar Rapids: 0.56"
Iowa City: 0.53"
Waterloo: 1.03"
Dubuque: 1.12"
Pinpoint StormNET totals
Cedar Falls: 0.91"
Cedar Rapids Jefferson: 1.15"
Cedar Rapids Kennedy: 0.99"
Cedar Rapids Metro: 1.12"
Cedar Rapids Washington: 1.04"
Xavier: 0.98"
Central City: 0.86"
Iowa City Regina: 0.60"
Dubuque Hempstead: 0.55"
Dubuque Senior:0.49"
Dyersville Beckman: 0.57"
Central Community School: 0.60"
West Delaware High School: 0.54"
Linn-Mar High School: 1.17"
Marion High School: 1.05"
Sigourney: 0.33"
Lake MacBride: 0.57"
Solon: 0.90"
Clear Creek Amana High School: 0.77"
Benton (Van Horne): 0.75"
Vinton-Shellsburg: 0.79"
Waterloo East: 1.06"
Waterloo West: 1.00"
Waterloo Expo: 1.00"
Other Rainfall Reports Received
Decorah: 0.65"
Independence: 0.95"
Monticello: 1.15"
Bellevue: 0.92"
Marshalltown: 0.42"
Hampton: 0.52"