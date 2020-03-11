April 17 sentencing date set for Jerry Burns

The sentencing date is set for the man convicted of killing a Cedar Rapids teen more than 40 years ago.

Court documents say a judge will sentence Jerry Burns, 66, of Manchester, on April 17th at the Linn County Courthouse.

Last month, a jury convicted Burns of stabbing and killing 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in the Westdale Mall parking lot in Dec. 1979.

The trial lasted for two weeks at the Scott County Courthouse in Davenport. The defense argued investigators mishandled the evidence used to convict Burns. A DNA match from a straw Burns used at a restaurant led to his arrest in 2018.