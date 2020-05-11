Applications for 2020 Women's Fund grant now available

Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa announced that applications for the 2020 Women's Fund grant are now available for projects that address issues leading to long-term change for Black Hawk County women and girls.

The grants will specifically assist with the areas of education and literacy, poverty and homelessness, violence and safety, and healthcare.

Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Women for Good works to improve the lives of women and girls in Black Hawk County.

The deadline to submit applications is 11:59 p.m. on July 31, with grant recipients to be announced in September.

First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager at CFNEIA, at (319) 243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org(opens in new tab) prior to submitting an application.

The online grant application and guidelines can be found on the CFNEIA website.

For more information go to cfneia.org/womenforgood.