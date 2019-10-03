Apple CEO defends DACA, employs dreamers

Apple is taking a public stand on a key immigration issue.

Tim Cook defends DACA, saying Apple employs 443 Dreamers from 25 countries (CNN)

The company and its CEO, Tim Cook, says it employs 443 of dreamers in 36 states, coming from 25 countries.

Cook is defending DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, an Obama-era program that gave protection from deportation in certain undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Those individuals are referred to as "dreamers".

President Trump rescinded DACA in a 2017 executive action that faced several legal challenges and will soon be taken up by the supreme court.

Apple's recent statement on the issue came in a "friend of the court" filing in cases pending at the high court.