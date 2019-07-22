Apollo 11 documentaries to be re-aired Tuesday night

If you missed the broadcast of the Apollo 11 documentaries, you can see them later this week.

Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., lunar module pilot of the first lunar landing mission, poses for a photograph beside the deployed United States flag during an Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA) on the lunar surface. | Photo Source: NASA / MGN

The White Sox game Saturday night went into extra inning on KCRG 9.2, pushing back the start time.

"Live from the Moon" and "Moon Talk" will air Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KCRG 9.2. They detail how Collins Radio, now part of Collins Aerospace, broadcast the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969.