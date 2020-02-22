Apartment fire causes damage on southeast side of Iowa City

A fire at an apartment building on Friday night caused significant damage to the structure, according to fire department officials.

At around 8:57 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, the Iowa City Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 1100 Arthur Street. The calls from nearby residents said that smoke was emanating from the building.

Firefighters located a fire in unit E4 which only took around nine minutes to get under control. Officials estimated that the blaze caused $40,000 damage to the building.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The cause remains under investigation.