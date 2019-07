Several people are displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Coralville.

It happened around 7:30 Saturday night.

The Coralville Fire Department responded to 908 21st Avenue place.

The fire damaged the roof of the apartment complex, and several units had smoke and water damage.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

They say it did around $100,000 worth of damage.