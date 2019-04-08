Apartment complex could provide example, blueprint to reducing incarceration rate

In January, a Johnson County nonprofit opened an apartment building with hopes to provide a place for those suffering from "chronic homelessness." In recent months, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office have been eager to see the potential results of the program.

Staff members at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office hope through their Jail Alternatives program, they are hoping to cut down on the number of people put behind bars. They believe the success of Cross Park Place, opened by Shelter House Community Shelter & Transition Services, could provide a potential blueprint and a chance to learn from the program's successes.

Johnson County approved the purchase of land for a new Access Center that will provide an alternative to people who are dealing with a crisis, mental health, or substance abuse issue from being sent to jail.

Crissy Canganelli, the Executive Director for the Shelter House, said the apartment building is an effort to provide people an opportunity to gain stability in their lives. She believes the best way to do that starts with providing people a place to comfortably live.

"This is a life-saving opportunity here," Canganelli said. "It's a life-saving intervention."

18 of the 24 apartments are already filled, with the other six potentially filled in the coming weeks, but those that are living there were sought out by the Shelter House. They used the help of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Jail Alternatives program to seek out people who are frequently seen in hospitals, jail, or suffering from homelessness- what they term "cross-system service utilization."

"What we intend to demonstrate is that they're actually going to be diverted out of that system," Canganelli said. "They're not going to be engaging in that system because they have the stability of housing in their lives."

For those in Johnson County like Matt Miller, who is serving as the Project Manager for the planned Access Center, says they are paying close attention as they consider what the county's center will feature.

"Our project is new but it's helping to see what's been done previously and apply that to what we're doing to make sure that it's going to work for the most amount of people," Miller said.

Miller said through partnerships like the Shelter House and other area nonprofits, they are hoping once construction begins, they will be well prepared to accommodate the needs of the community.

"We're all really trying to work together and learn from one another," Miller said. "It's a real collaboration."