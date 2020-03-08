Apartment building in Urbandale engulfed by flames Sunday

An apartment building in Urbandale caught fire and was damaged extensively Sunday morning.

A spokeswoman for the property's owner Hubbell Realty, Claire Brehmer said the building in Urbandale's Ashford Ridge complex was engulfed in flames Sunday. Firefighters contained the fire by Sunday afternoon to a single building in the complex.

Of the building's 36 apartments, 31 were occupied. Brehmer said dozens of cats and kittens had been rescued from the building. Brehmer said Hubbell is working with the Red Cross to make sure everyone is safe and displaced residents have a place to stay.