Anxiety and unpredictability clouds caucus finish

On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, the Democratic presidential candidates are hustling across the state.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign stop at the Bernie 2020 Cedar Rapids Field Office, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

They're trying to fire up voters and make one last appeal to people still struggling to make a final decision about who to support in the crowded field.

Campaigns and voters acknowledged a palpable sense of unpredictability and anxiety as Democrats begin choosing which candidate to send on to a November face-off with President Donald Trump.

Four candidates are locked in a fight for victory in Iowa and others are still in position to pull off surprisingly strong finishes.