Anti-Semitic incidents force Iowa synagogues to increase security

Recent acts of anti-Semitic violence in the United States are forcing synagogues to improve their security.

It was last Saturday a gunman shot several people at a synagogue near San Diego. The shooting killed a 60-year-old woman and injured three others. 19-year-old John Earnest faces one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder for the crimes.

Rabbi Avremel Blesofsky had just hung up the phone with his cousin in San Diego before TV9 stopped by his place of worship, the Chabad House in Iowa City.

"It hits very close to home," said Rabbi Blesofsky.

Blesofsky's cousin is Mendy Rubenfeld, the assistant Rabbi at Chabad of Poway. It was there the 19-year-old man opened fire, killing a member of the congregation over the Passover holiday, Lori Kaye. Rabbi Blesofsky says his cousin was out of state during the attack but he is now very much dealing with the aftermath.

"I caught him at the house of what we call the shiva house, the house where the family of Lori Kaye is mourning, and he was paying a visit to comfort them," said Rabbi Blesofsky.

Recent acts of hate across the country and even in Iowa City, Rabbi Blesofsky says have forced the Jewish community to take precautions of their own. One way they are doing that at his synagogue is they have begun locking their doors, that is, unless a prayer service is being held.

Just up the road In Coralville at Congregation Agudas Achim, Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz reports they have taken even more steps than that.

"I'm a European Rabbi who moved across from Europe 18 months ago and in Europe we have far more stringent security measures because of the social context there," said Rabbi Hugenholtz. "I actually brought a lot of experience and a lot of resilience when I took up this post."

At her house of worship, cameras observe what is going on at all times, and since the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh this past October, they have also made the choice to lock their entrances no matter what is happening inside.

"It just means that we have a little bit of a barrier in case anyone wants to hurt us," said Hugenholtz.

Rabbi Hugenholtz says it was not an easy decision for her membership to end their open door policy but she believes despite their actions, the congregation is still welcoming to visitors, they will just have to ring the doorbell first.