Another windy one

Plan on similar conditions to yesterday with the potential for a few more breaks in the clouds. The wind may again gust to 30mph, making it feel more like the 20s this afternoon. Plan on highs into the lower and middle 30s in most areas.

Our weather will remain persistently cool tomorrow and Friday, then warm up for the weekend. In fact, this will be the third nice weekend in a row. Like last weekend, Sunday will be the warmer of the two days.

As the snowpack continues to slowly melt over northern Iowa, it becomes easier and easier to sustain at least 40s for highs, which look to be common through next week.