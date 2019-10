You may have noticed that it’s rained at some point each of the last six weekends! This weekend will feature more of the same as rain is likely to start us off. Thankfully, Sunday continues to look like a dry day.

The last two weekends in particular have been very wet with downpours common. The Eastern Iowa Airport has reported around three inches of rain over the past two weekends.

The rain on Saturday won't be quite as heavy, but it'll still be a soggy day.