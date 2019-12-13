Another weak system today

As we look ahead to our Friday, plan on a quiet start with plenty of clouds around. This afternoon, our next system arrives from the west. Similar to yesterday, the main impacts look to occur over the northern half of our area with a mix of light snow and freezing drizzle possible. Farther south, this risk looks much lower, at least during the day.

Tonight into tomorrow, a cold front will move through, leading to a batch of flurries or drizzle. Given the colder temperatures, flurries may fly at about any time on Saturday with highs into the 20s. However, due to a lack of moisture overall, amounts and impacts should remain very low or none at all.

Sunday night, yet another system arrives, but this one still looks pretty light with only minor impact anticipated at this time. Have a great weekend!