Another warm day, storms possible tonight

Temperatures will once again warm to around 90 degrees this afternoon across eastern Iowa.

Our next system looks to impact the area tonight into tomorrow with the chance of much-needed rainfall. While not everyone will get it, the chance is at least there. Plan on this chance to go into tomorrow morning, then mainly turn hot and dry from there.

Highs tomorrow will depend on how fast we can clear, but it appears low-mid 90s are still looking likely. Thursday through Saturday, the core of the high heat arrives with heat indices between 100 and 110 each afternoon.

By Saturday night, a cold front arrives from the northwest. Given the extreme heat in place, those storms could get rather interesting and will be worth watching for severe potential.

The cold front will make steady progress southeast, allowing for slow relief from the heat Sunday into Monday. Much of next week looks dry with temperatures into the mid-80s.