Another very nice late summer day ahead

High pressure centered over the Great Lakes area keeps our weather fairly tranquil for another day, but as it begins to move away, we will see an increase in cloudiness and, eventually, precipitation. That arrives on Monday in the form of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Behind that, more cool and dry air for the middle of the week. Temperatures exceed 80 in spots on Monday, but the remainder of the forecast features 70s for highs. A couple of chances for more showers and storms bookend the next weekend.