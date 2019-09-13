Another tropical system expected to hit Bahamas

Another tropical system is expected to hit the Bahamas.

The disturbance is about 200 miles southeast of Great Abaco Island. This poses a new threat to the islands already hit hard by Hurricane Dorian.

It’s been officially named Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

The new storm system will likely steam toward Florida on Saturday after bringing winds and rain to the northern islands of the Bahamas.

The current disturbance will likely strengthen to tropical-storm strength late Friday and become Humberto.

Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for parts of east-central Florida.

