Another surge of col air this week

We can expect a brief warm-up for the end of the weekend, but with multiple cold fronts pushing through this week, we can expect temperatures to tumble again.

Our first system pushes through on Monday that will bring the chance of a rain/snow mix. Highs on Monday in the mid-40s. We drop into the low 40s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another system brings another chance of a rain/snow mix Wednesday. Temperatures cool even more. As we head into the end of the work week, highs on Thursday and Friday only in the low 30s. Temperatures overnight drop into the teens.

Another brief warm expected next weekend, but we could be expect another cold blast of air after that. Winter temperatures look to have come soon this year.