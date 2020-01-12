Another shot at some light, fluffy snow this evening



Mostly cloudy skies are likely today, though occasional bouts of sunshine are possible as well. Temperatures remain seasonally cool in the mid to upper 20s, with some low 30s possible south. A quick storm system moves through this evening into the overnight hours, bringing a shot at some fluffy snow accumulation. 1 to 3 inches will be possible north of a line from Tama to Dubuque, with a trace to 1 inch of snow possible south of that line. Slick roads will be possible in areas that see snow. The week begins dry and mild, but Tuesday and Wednesday both have a chance for precipitation. The better chance comes in on Friday, with a wintry mix looking possible as a storm system moves through the central United States. Colder air looks more likely to move in on the backside of it toward the end of the 9 day.