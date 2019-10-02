Another round of rain expected today into tonight

After some tremendous rainfall last night, another round is still on track today. While this one doesn't look nearly as heavy, significant rain may still occur and a few locations may get another inch of rain or so. There could be some drizzle or light fog ahead of the main line, but look for the rain to return this afternoon and last through the evening.

After midnight, rainfall should shut down as this front finally clears the area, giving way to much cooler and much less humid air for Thursday and Friday. A few northeast Iowa valleys could get a little frost Friday morning, though this isn't expected to be a widespread event.

Late Friday night (probably after football), start looking for more showers and storms. These will impact your day on Saturday with amounts of a half inch or more likely.

A quieter stretch kicks in on Sunday and lasts most of next week.