Another round of rain and storms tonight

Another rainy and stormy night ahead across eastern Iowa. A few strong storms possible with the main threats being damaging wind and hail, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Rain and storms will continue overnight with lows in the mid-60s.

Stormy weather continues through the middle of the week. No day will be a washout, but every day has that chance for rain and storms.

Highs on Memorial day in the low 80s. Upper 70s, low 80s for the rest of the week. Finally, some dry weather by the end of the week and into next weekend.

