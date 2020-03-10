Another round of rain

Overnight a weak system moves across the state resulting in a chance for showers. The best chance for rainfall is across northern Iowa. With this system to the east on Wednesday, we have a pleasant day to enjoy as highs reach the lower 50s with a light wind. A cold front approaches from the west, moving through on Thursday, triggering an additional rain chance this week. Light snow remains in Saturday’s forecast, the last chance for precipitation this week. Have a great night.