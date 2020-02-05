Another robbery charge filed against 2 Des Moines slaying suspects

Another robbery charge has been filed against two men suspected of killing two brothers and a teenage friend at a southeast Des Moines duplex.

Emmanuel Totaye Jr. and Daishawn Gills already are charged with murder and robbery connected to last Thursday's shootings. Polk County court records don't list the names of lawyers for them.

Police said in news release Wednesday that the two assaulted and robbed a juvenile at his home earlier on the day of the shootings.

Totaye and Gills are accused of killing 19-year-old Devonte and 16-year-old Malachi Swanks and a friend, 15-year-old Thayne Wright.