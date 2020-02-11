Another quiet day, snow arrives later tomorrow

Plan on another quiet day with highs into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tomorrow, our next system is still set to move in, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. This system will bring snow to our area with a general 1-3" of accumulation by the time it wraps up Thursday morning. As the temperatures drop during the night, the consistency of the snow will be lighter and fluffy, which may lead to blowing snow issues Thursday morning as the wind kicks in.

Wind chills will be well below zero both Thursday and Friday.

This weekend, temperatures will return to the mild side with 30s and 40s anticipated.