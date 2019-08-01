Another quiet & comfortable day

Quiet and comfortable weather continues across Eastern Iowa today. Temperatures will be starting off in the upper 50s and low 60s in most places.

(Image: Randy Dircks/KCRG)

Plenty of sunshine in store for Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Low humidity sticks with us over the next 48 hours before a slight uptick by the end of the weekend.

Highs stay in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

A small disturbance moves through Sunday that could cause a few light showers, otherwise, our best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday through Friday next week.