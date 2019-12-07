Another pretty decent weekend on track

Another nice day for early December is on the way for Saturday. Some morning cloudiness should exit to the east, giving way to a decent amount of sunshine for most. More high clouds could move in later today, but southerly winds will keep things mild. Expect highs in the low to mid 40s generally. Clouds increase tonight into Sunday, but temperatures should still remain mild on those southerly winds. Highs tomorrow reach the mid to upper 40s. Things change after that, with a chance of rain or snow showers Sunday night, changing to just light snow on Monday. Amounts should be minimal, however. An early day high in the mid to upper 30s on Monday is followed by crashing temperatures, with highs only in the 10s for midweek with lows in the single digits. A general warming trend starts after that, with temperatures returning to seasonal normals.