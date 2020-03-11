Another positive result for COVID-19 in Johnson County, total in state at 14

State officials have announced another positive test result for COVID-19 in Johnson County, according to information provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved faster testing protocols as the viral outbreak continues to spread worldwide. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The additional positive test was of an adult between 61 to 80 years old who went on the same Egyptian cruise as all of the other positive patients in the county. The total number of cases in Johnson County stands at 13.

One other case has been detected in Pottawattamie County in western Iowa, bringing the state's total to 14.

21 more people were tested and received negative results in the state since Tuesday, according to public health officials.

Tests in Iowa had previously been classified as "presumptive positive" by the Iowa Department of Public Health, pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now that the first five tests from the state have been confirmed by that agency, the testing procedures in the state are now qualified to just name future results as just positive or negative.

Officials at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics announced they were treating a patient at their hospital with a severe case of COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath. People of advanced ages are more at risk to contract and develop complications from the virus, along with those that have underlying health conditions, according to state officials.

Steps that can be taken to help prevent contracting coronavirus are similar to those that help prevent any other infectious disease spread: cover your cough or sneeze using a tissue or directed into your elbow, frequent hand washing using soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and stay home when you feel sick. People should also avoid touching their face, and cleaning of frequently-touched surfaces with disinfectants are recommended.

The CDC does not recommend the use of face masks, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowans who have questions about coronavirus may call 2-1-1 to access a hotline available 24 hours a day.

Another update from the Department of Public Health will be provided on Thursday.