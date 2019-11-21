Another phase of Bee Branch construction wrapping up in Dubuque

Another phase of the Bee Branch Flood Mitigation project in Dubuque is complete.

Crews are paving Kaufmann Avenue and will open it to traffic next week.

The city has installed new and larger culverts under the street to carry stormwater. This is a small part of the city's efforts to reduce flooding for downtown Dubuque homes.

However, a city engineer says this isn't the end of their work. Next year the city wants to complete another phase of work on Kaufmann near Main Street.

"We're looking to advance another stage going up Kaufmann Avenue. And I know people love to hear that, that we will have to close as we're working our way. But this has all been scheduled and has been the grand plan all along," Jon Dienst said.

Crews are finishing up a couple of projects this week and then the road will open.