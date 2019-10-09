Another nice one, then rain arrives Thursday

Plan on one last decent day before the weather pattern turns more active and cold. Highs this afternoon will be around 70.

Look for a few showers to arrive late tonight, which is the beginning of tomorrow's shower and storm chance. Highs will generally be in the upper 60s tomorrow with occasional showers and storms around. While no severe weather is anticipated, a few storms may be capable of a quick inch of rain in some locations.

The big story after this is the arrival of cold air Friday morning. Plan on temperatures to fall fast, with daytime highs no better than 45 degrees in many areas. Wind chills will remain in the 30s most of the day and you'll want to dress accordingly for football that night.

Wind chills are still on track to fall to the 20s in the early and mid-morning hours Saturday. Aside from a few flurries over mainly northern Iowa, the weekend looks to remain cold and dry.