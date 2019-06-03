Another nice one on the way, rain possible by tonight

Plan on another nice day all across the area. Cirrus clouds will be slowly thickening as the day goes on thanks to storms off to our west. Those storms are a sign of things to come for our area tonight into Tuesday, at least on a scattered basis.

Rainfall tonight through Tuesday should generally be lighter when compared to last week and should offer up minimal flood impact thanks to the recent dry weather. While there is a low risk of severe weather over southern Iowa later Tuesday, much will depend on if the storms can organize into a line or not.

By Wednesday, the storms are pretty much gone, though there is a low chance that the heating of the day could pop an isolated storm in the late afternoon hours.

From Thursday through Sunday, our weather will be influenced by a large upper level low pressure system to our south. With a southern track still likely, that should leave both Thursday and Friday mainly dry, with shower and storm opportunities increasing somewhat by Saturday into Sunday.