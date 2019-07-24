Another nice one on the way

Plan on another nice one with lower and middle 80s common for daytime highs. The humidity will once again be held down and we should see ample amounts of sunshine.

As slightly warmer air arrives from the west tomorrow, there may be a few more scattered clouds which will tend to hold us into the mid-80s. Friday through the weekend, upper 80s will be likely with slowly increasing humidity, though it won't be as bad as last week and the breeze will help.

If you are looking for any good rainfall, aside from isolated shower potential this weekend into early next week, there really isn't much and it's feasible parts of the area will not receive rain for the next week or more. Temperatures next week should hold into the 80s which is normal for the end of July and the start of August.