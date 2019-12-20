Another nice one in the 40s

Temperatures will once again be above normal with highs into the 40s this afternoon. Plan on occasional high, thin clouds to move across the area today as well. As has been the case this week, no precipitation is expected with any clouds today.

This weekend continues to look great with highs well into the 40s. Localized lower 50s may also occur. Either way we look at it, it's about as nice as you get for this time of year.

Looking ahead to next week, dry and quiet weather will continue through at least Christmas Eve, with only a slight chance of rain on Christmas Day. Overall odds of measurable precipitation remain very low.