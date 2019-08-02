Another nice forecast to end the week

Another great day ahead, just a different day of the week. Partly cloudy skies in store for Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

Low humidity sticks with us today before a slight uptick by the end of the weekend. It will feel a bit more humid today than yesterday, but overall not bad.

Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

A small disturbance moves through Sunday that could cause a few light showers, otherwise, our best chance of rain looks to be Tuesday through Saturday next week. Have a great day!