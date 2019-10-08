Another nice day ahead

Plan on another wonderful fall day with sunshine and highs around 70. The wind will be a little stronger from the south today. Aside from that, it's a day very similar to yesterday. Plan on another good one tomorrow, too.

Photo: Pixabay

By Thursday, a cold front approaches from the west and we should see some thunderstorms develop along and just ahead of this front. We'll be in the 60s for one more day on Thursday with dew points well into the 50s. While an isolated strong storm cannot be fully ruled out, the bigger thing to focus on will probably be a few spots exceeding one inch of rain once again.

Friday will be a unique day with the warmest air of the day in the morning. Dress for cold temperatures, though, as they should quickly fall by mid-morning and continue to do so right through the evening.

Wind chills by Saturday morning will fall to the 20s as this chunk of cold air moves across Iowa.

A few flurries may fly over northern Iowa this weekend, but most areas should stay quiet from a precipitation standpoint.