Another mild day, especially south, before cold front arrives

Today should be a fairly pleasant day across eastern Iowa, with above normal temperatures expected throughout. The warmest conditions will be found south of Highway 20, where upper 50s and low 60s are possible. To the north, a mix of snow cover and an earlier arrival of a cold front will keep temperatures in the mid 40s.

That front sweeps across the area by this evening, bringing northerly winds and cooler temperatures tonight into Monday. Highs only reach the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow.

Some ups and downs in temperature readings are expected through the remainder of the 9 day forecast, with very little in the way of precipitation as well.