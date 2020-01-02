Another mild day as clouds build

Plan on another nice day, though we'll see more clouds building up through the day.

While no precipitation is expected, there is a weak cold front approaching that will generate about a 10 degree spread in highs from north to south. Areas over far northern Iowa will probably only see highs around 40. However, from Dubuque to Cedar Rapids to Iowa City, plan on highs well into the 40s, with some lower 50s possible over our south zone.

Our next chance of precipitation comes in the form of snow later tomorrow into tomorrow night. This event continues to look light and will mainly offer up the potential for slick roads late tomorrow night into early Saturday morning. Overall snow amounts should stay under an inch for most.

This weekend, plan on dry conditions with temperatures a little above normal, especially on Sunday.