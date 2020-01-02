Another mild afternoon before light snow finishes the week

We're getting a little bonus sunshine today, although clouds do gradually increase. Highs top out in the lower 40s in northern Iowa, while southern Iowa pushes 50.

Friday is cooler with highs returning to the 30s as light snow develops later in the day. The better chance comes Friday evening and night and snow will be out by the start of the day Saturday. Accumulations should be light, coming in under an inch.

Saturday looks a bit windy in the morning with seasonable highs near 30. While Sunday should be sunnier than Saturday, it'll also be quite a bit windier with highs in the upper 30s.