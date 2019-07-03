Another humid day with storms possible

Once again, this weather pattern offers little to no change with more humid air and occasional showers and storms.

(MGN)

Like yesterday, not everybody will get in on the action, but if you do, some heavy downpours and gusty wind may again occur. We have a batch out there early today that will probably weaken somewhat, then we'll see a break with more re-development later this afternoon into the evening.

This general pattern continues through Saturday.

Sunday continues to look like a break from the scattered activity with potentially Monday as well.

Next week still looks active overall as the trend of above normal precipitation continues.