Another hot one ahead

Plan on a hot week across the area with plenty of humidity to go around.

Today, the wind will be up a bit thanks to the remnant circulation of Barry spiraling to our south. Our sky should remain mostly sunny overall with a few more scattered clouds over the far northwest and extreme south. Plan on highs to again reach 90 or a bit better.

Tuesday may be a slightly cooler day thanks to cloud coverage, though it continues to look dry as well.

As the edge of very high heat makes a move east, a chance of storms is still on track for Wednesday, especially over northern Iowa. After this, a period of very high heat continues to look likely, with the core of it hitting from Thursday through Saturday. Actual air temperatures should reach the low-mid 90s over northern Iowa with mid-upper 90s from Cedar Rapids and points south. 100 is also on the table, especially in the driest areas along and south of Highway 30.