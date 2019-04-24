Another good one overall

We are in-between systems today and a ridge of high pressure should largely take care of things. From Washington to Sigourney and points south, an isolated shower could feasibly occur this morning. If it does, it would be brief, light and hardly measurable. The dry airmass will win out and lead to another nice spring day for the vast majority of eastern Iowa today. Highs will range from the lower 70s from Cedar Rapids and points north to the mid-upper 60s farther south where clouds will initially be thickest.

On Thursday, a cold front moves across Iowa which may generate a brief shower as well. Moisture is lacking and like today's setup, many of us will escape with nothing at all.

Our next good chance of rain is still on track for Saturday alongside windy conditions. At this time, the heaviest rain is expected over northern Iowa.