Another good one

Plan on another nice one overall with highs generally ranging from the mid-upper 40s over extreme northeast Iowa to lower and middle 50s elsewhere. The wind will be very light through the day and clouds may drift by from time to time. Another quiet night is likely.

Tomorrow, a warm front approaches from the west and while we won't feel all the effects of this until Thursday, there may be some more clouds around as the wind increases a bit. At this point, it doesn't appear measurable rain is much of a concern with this front.

On Thursday, look for a breezy and warmer day with highs into the 60s.

Our next best chance of rain continues to look like Friday with amounts probably staying on the light side.

